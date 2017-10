Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* India’s oil minister says wants finance ministry to add gasoline and gasoil in Goods and Services Tax

* India’s oil minister says has not asked state fuel retailers to absorb future increases in fuel price

* India’s oil minister says up to finance ministry to cut excise duty on gasoil, gasoline

* India's oil minister says expects fuel prices to ease in near future