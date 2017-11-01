Nov 1 (Reuters) - Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

* India’s ONGC exec says aim to raise oil production to 27 million tonnes and gas production to 42 billion cubic meters by 2021-22‍​

* India’s ONGC exec says currently executing 35 projects worth investment of 920 billion rupees

* India’s ONGC exec says ongc videsh to produce 6.33 million tonnes of hydrocarbons in fy 18

* India’s ONGC exec says hopes to complete hpcl acquisition by end march

* India’s ONGC exec says mrpl may not open retail fuel stations after its acquisition by hpcl

* India’s ONGC exec says wants local gas prices to be about $4.5 per mmbtu

* India’s ONGC exec says has board approval to borrow 250 billion rupees to fund hpcl acquisition

* India’s ONGC exec says “comfortable with current global oil prices” Further company coverage: (Reporting BY Nidhi Verma)