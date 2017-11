Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd :

* Says Petroleos De Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) assures ONGC to settle dues

* Says Venezuela’s PDVSA to settle dues through “existing offtaker channels or through new agreements”‍​

* Says Petroleos De Venezuela S.A. owes $449 million to ONGC Videsh Source text: bit.ly/2zJrFwt Further company coverage: