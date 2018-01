BRIEF-India's ONGC To Borrow 240-250 Bln Rupees To Fund HPCL Stake Buy - Exec

Jan 21 (Reuters) - India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp Exec Says:

* HAVE GOT BORROWING LIMIT RAISED TO 350 BILLION RUPEES

* HOPES TO CONCLUDE HPCL STAKE BUY BY END JAN

* HPCL STAKE BUY NOT TO HIT COMPANY‘S OVERSEAS ACQUISITION PLANS

* TO MAINTAIN INDEPENDENT IDENTITY OF HPCL POST ACQUISITION

* ACQUISITION OF HPCL TO HELP IN CRUDE SOURCING FOR MRPL AT BETTER PRICE

* HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORP AND MRPL TO JOINTLY SOURCE CRUDE IN FUTURE

* NO PLAN AS OF NOW TO MERGE HPCL AND MRPL

* MAY LOOK AT MERGING HPCL AND MRPL IN FUTURE

* WILL BORROW 240-250 BILLION RUPEES TO FUND HPCL STAKE BUY

* AIMS TO PRODUCE GAS FROM EAST COAST BLOCK BY MARCH 2020 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)