Nov 24 (Reuters) - Orient Abrasives Ltd

* Following notice served by Gujarat Pollution Control Board, co has temporarily shut down operations at Porbandar plant‍​

* Resumes majority of operations at Porbandar plant with permission of GPCB

* Says do not expect any material impact on its revenue owing to the closure‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2jTsqiY

