BRIEF-India's Orient Green Power Company Dec-Qtr Consol Net Loss Narrows

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Orient Green Power Company Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 507.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 695.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 560.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 552.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY - APPROVES TO ISSUE SHARES ON PREFERNETIAL BASIS TO SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE FOR AMOUNT UP TO 137.1 MILLION RUPEES‍

* ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY - APPROVED TO SELL INVESTMENTS IN AMRIT ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES