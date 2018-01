BRIEF-India's Oriental Bank Of Commerce Dec-Qtr Loss Widens

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET LOSS 19.85 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET LOSS OF 1.30 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 42.62 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 44.39 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 27.12 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 13.27 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 16.95 PERCENT VERSUS 16.30 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 9.52 PERCENT VERSUS 9.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS FOR NPAS 23.40 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 14.30 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2nnpcmN Further company coverage: