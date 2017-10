Sept 13 (Reuters) - Panacea Biotec Ltd:

* June quarter net loss 479.9 million rupees versus loss 204.9 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 1.09 billion rupees versus 1.37 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved raising funds worth up to 2.5 billion rupees‍​‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2xkiXGa Further company coverage: