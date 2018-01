Jan 19 (Reuters) - PC Jeweller Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 1.63 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.07 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 26.45 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 21.07 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* "VERY BULLISH ON GROWTH PROSPECTS AND CONFIDENT TO MEET 30 PERCENT GROWTH GUIDANCE FIGURE GIVEN AT BEGINNING OF FY" Source text - bit.ly/2DqTQot Further company coverage: