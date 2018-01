Jan 30 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 4.91 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.04 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 28.58 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 23.42 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS IN Q3 FY2018, PHARMA SEGMENT REVENUES GREW BY 7 PERCENT TO 10.22 BILLION RUPEES