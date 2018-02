Feb 16 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank Chief Executive Sunil Mehta On Conference Call:

* REGULATORY CAPITAL AS OF TODAY IS SUFFICIENT

* WILL BE ABLE TO COME OUT OF THE SITUATION IN THE SHORTEST POSSIBLE TIME

* WILL HAVE BETTER CHECKS AND BALANCES SO THAT THESE THINGS DO NOT OCCUR

* WILL BRING THE SITUATION TO NORMALCY IN SIX MONTHS

* EVEN IF ALL THE LIABILITIES ARE TO BE ASSUMED WILL NOT BE BREACHING REGULATORY CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)