Feb 12 (Reuters) - Power Finance Corporation Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 16.04 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 61.95 BILLION RUPEES

* PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 19.50 BILLION RUPEES; REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 70.10 BILLION RUPEES