Jan 8 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 1.01 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 181.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 7.26 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.21 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF VIKRAM AGARWAL AS MD

* SAYS RE-APPOINTED P.L. GUPTA AS CFO

* SAYS APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF M L PAREEK AS CEO