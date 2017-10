Oct 17 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 658.3 million rupees versus profit 145.4 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 6.48 billion rupees versus 5.56 billion rupees year ago

* Says sales volume, turnover likely to witness growth of over 60 percent and 80 percent respectively in Q3 ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2ihgjeA Further company coverage: