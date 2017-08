July 13 (Reuters) - Pricol Ltd

* Says to acquire 100% of wiping systems business of Ashok Piramal Group's PMP Auto Components Pvt. Ltd

* Says deal to be funded by combination of internal accruals, external debt

* Deal would be EPS accretive to shareholders of Pricol, profitability expected to further improve upon integration of business with Pricol

* Expects to realise substantial synergies within the first couple of years