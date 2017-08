Aug 8 (Reuters) - Prism Cement Ltd

* June quarter net profit 166.9 million rupees versus profit of 156.5 million rupees last year

* June quarter net sales 14.34 billion rupees versus 14.06 billion rupees last year

* Says demand scenario for all three divisions of co expected to be better in second half of FY 2018 on back of better monsoon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: