Nov 7 (Reuters) - Prism Cement Ltd

* Sept quarter net loss 238.7 million rupees versus loss of 212.7 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter net sales 11.62 billion rupees versus 12.60 billion rupees last year

* Approves raising of funds via issue of NCDs worth 1 billion rupees‍​‍​

* Says cement volumes were impacted due to near complete sand mining ban in U.P and Bihar‍​