Nov 3 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank:

* Q2 net profit 5.61 billion rupees

* Gross NPA ratio at end Sept 13.31 percent

* Net NPA ratio at end Sept 8.44 percent

* Says domestic loans grew 8.3 percent y-o-y in Sept quarter

* Punjab National Bank consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 4.33 billion rupees

* Punjab National Bank Sept quarter net profit last year was 5.49 billion rupees