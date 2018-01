BRIEF-India's Quess Corp Dec-Qtr Consol Profit More Than Doubles

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Quess Corp Ltd:

* AJIT ISAAC APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR

* QUESS CORP - APPOINTED SUBRATA NAG AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY FOR A TENURE OF FIVE YEARS

* ‍MANOJ JAIN APPOINTED AS CFO

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 90 PERCENT STAKE IN GREENPIECE LANDSCAPES INDIA WITH INVESTMENT OF UPTO 262 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 701.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 336.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 15.84 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 10.67 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: