Oct 25 (Reuters) - Quess Corp Ltd

* Sept quarter consol profit 1.41 billion rupees versus 301.2 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 12.74 billion rupees versus 10.18 billion rupees last year

* Signed agreements to buy majority stake in Vedang Cellular Services ; deal to be immediately EBITDA accretive‍​

