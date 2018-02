Feb 9 (Reuters) - R Systems International Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 81.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 186 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.56 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.53 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF BALDEV SINGH AS PRESIDENT Source text - bit.ly/2BS4Fzs Further company coverage: