Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rajesh Exports Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.01 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.34 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET SALES 413.05 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 644.86 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS ORDER BOOK AS ON DEC 31 AT 408.24 BILLION RUPEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: