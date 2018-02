Feb 6 (Reuters) - India’s Rane Holdings Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 375.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 174.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 5.70 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.25 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5.50 RUPEES PER SHARE