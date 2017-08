July 25 (Reuters) - Reliance Defence And Engineering Ltd :

* Says launched first two Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPVS) NS001 & NS002 at their shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat

* Says two NOPVS are a part of five ships under P-21 project of Indian Navy.

* Engaged in construction of one training ship and fourteen Fast Petrol Vessels (FPVS) for Indian Cost Guard.

