BRIEF-India's Reliance Industries June-qtr profit up about 9 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* June quarter consol PAT 91 billion rupees - TV

* June quarter profit 81.96 billion rupees versus 75.48 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 79.93 billion rupees

* June quarter revenue from operations 704.34 billion rupees versus 594.93 billion rupees last year

* June quarter consol revenue from operations 905.37 billion rupees versus 714.51 billion rupees last year

* Reliance Industries ltd - June quarter gross refining margin at $11.9 per bbl - TV

* June quarter consol exceptional item 10.87 billion rupees

* The alerts on PAT and GRM were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange