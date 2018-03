BRIEF-India's Reliance Infrastructure Wins In Delhi High Court Against Delhi Metro Rail Corp

March 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:

* SAYS CO WINS IN DELHI HIGH COURT AGAINST DELHI METRO RAIL CORPORATION (DMRC)

* SAYS DELHI HIGH COURT DIRECTS DMRC TO DEPOSIT 35.02 BILLION RUPEES IN ESCROW ACCOUNT WITHIN FOUR WEEKS

* TO GET 50.60 BILLION RUPEES FROM THE AWARD, WHICH SHALL ENTIRELY UTILIZE TO REDUCE CONSOLIDATED DEBT‍​

* RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS DELHI HIGH COURT UPHELD ARBITRATION AWARD AS COMPENSATION ALONG WITH INTEREST TO CO'S UNIT DELHI AIRPORT METRO EXPRESS