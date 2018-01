Jan 30 (Reuters) - Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER LOSS 1.66 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 1.33 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 539.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.22 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH 1.90 BILLION RUPEES ‍​

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF PREFERENCE SHARES‍​ WORTH 23 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF CCDS WORTH 15.50 BILLION RUPEES Source text: bit.ly/2GxlkY7 Further company coverage: