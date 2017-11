Nov 10 (Reuters) - Rishiroop Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 29.7 million rupees versus profit of 19.2 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 196 million rupees versus 96.7 million rupees year ago

* Says took in-prinicple decision to dispose off co's GIDC Ankleshwar unit‍​