Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rural Electrification Corp Ltd

* June quarter net profit 13.01 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 14.95 billion rupees

* June quarter total revenue 56.62 billion rupees

* Profit in June quarter last year was 14.21 billion rupees; total revenue was 60.51 billion rupees