June 12 (Reuters) - S Chand and Company Ltd

* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million

* March quarter profit 571.4 million rupees versus profit 372.4 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total revenue 2.11 billion rupees versus 1.84 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended final dividend of 1.25 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2sjoIlq) Further company coverage: