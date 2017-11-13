BRIEF-India's S H Kelkar & Co Sept-qtr profit falls

Nov 13 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar And Company Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 119.7 million rupees versus profit 186.5 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter income from operations 1.40 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees year ago

* Says “recovery was much slower than we anticipated earlier especially in the months of July and August‍​”

* Have reported subdued performance during quarter as GST related challenges impacted co’s domestic business

Source text - bit.ly/2htNFXL

