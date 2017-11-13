FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's S H Kelkar & Co Sept-qtr profit falls
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 13, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's S H Kelkar & Co Sept-qtr profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar And Company Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 119.7 million rupees versus profit 186.5 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter income from operations 1.40 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees year ago

* Says “recovery was much slower than we anticipated earlier especially in the months of July and August‍​”

* Have reported subdued performance during quarter as GST related challenges impacted co’s domestic business

Source text - bit.ly/2htNFXL

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.