Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 80.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 3.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 266 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 120.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF STRIX PVT

* SAYS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF SPIDIGO PVT