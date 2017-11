Nov 14 (Reuters) - Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 55.9 million rupees versus profit 35.9 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 995.8 million rupees versus 844 million rupees year ago

* Declared dividend of 1 rupee per share