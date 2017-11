Nov 17 (Reuters) - Salzer Electronics Ltd:

* Sept quarter PAT 58.1 million rupees versus profit 53.8 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 1.01 billion rupees versus 999.6 million rupees year ago

* Approved acquisition of business undertaking of Salzer Magnet Wires as a going concern on slump basis‍​

