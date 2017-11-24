FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-India's Siemens Ltd Sept qtr PAT down about 75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Siemens Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit after tax 6.24 billion rupees

* Sept quarter income from operations 30.45 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 2.23 billion rupees

* Net profit after tax in sept quarter last year was 24.90 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 31.19 billion rupees

* Sept quarter exceptional item 5.60 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 7 rupees per share

* Says order backlog at quarter end at 122.63 billion rupees

* Says reappointed Christian Rummel as CFO Source text - bit.ly/2A3x6co Further company coverage:

