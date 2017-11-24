BRIEF-India's Siemens Ltd Sept qtr PAT down about 75 pct

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Siemens Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit after tax 6.24 billion rupees
* Sept quarter income from operations 30.45 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 2.23 billion rupees
* Net profit after tax in sept quarter last year was 24.90 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 31.19 billion rupees
* Sept quarter exceptional item 5.60 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 7 rupees per share
* Says order backlog at quarter end at 122.63 billion rupees
* Says reappointed Christian Rummel as CFO