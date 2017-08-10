BRIEF-India's SML Isuzu June-qtr profit falls about 83 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SML Isuzu Ltd

* June quarter profit 67.5 million rupees versus profit 408.6 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 3.58 billion rupees versus 5.16 billion rupees year ago

* Says expectation of reduction in vehicle prices on gst implementation impacted demand for commercial vehicles in April-June quarter

* Says sale was also imapcted by lesser availability of vehicles on account of ban on sale of BS III vehicles Source text: (bit.ly/2fumdYA) Further company coverage: