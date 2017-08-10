FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's SML Isuzu June-qtr profit falls about 83 pct
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 10, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-India's SML Isuzu June-qtr profit falls about 83 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SML Isuzu Ltd

* June quarter profit 67.5 million rupees versus profit 408.6 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 3.58 billion rupees versus 5.16 billion rupees year ago

* Says expectation of reduction in vehicle prices on gst implementation impacted demand for commercial vehicles in April-June quarter

* Says sale was also imapcted by lesser availability of vehicles on account of ban on sale of BS III vehicles Source text: (bit.ly/2fumdYA) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.