Jan 30 (Reuters) - India’s Spicejet Chairman Ajay Singh says:

* STUDYING ECONOMIC VIABILITY TO LAUNCH SEA PLANES IN INDIA

* STUDYING POSSIBILITY OF USING WIDE-BODY PLANES FOR LOW-COST, LONG HAUL FLIGHTS

* EXPECT TO BEGIN LONG HAUL OPERATIONS RELATIVELY SOON, POSSIBLY BY YEAR-END Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in Mumbai)