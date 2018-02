Feb 7 (Reuters) - India’s SpiceJet Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 2.40 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.81 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER NET INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 20.65 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 16.03 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS QTRLY PASSENGER YIELDS UP 14 PERCENT

* BEFORE DEC 2018, CO PLANS TO ADD 12-15 BOEING 737 AIRCRAFT AND 6-9 BOMBARDIER Q400 AIRCRAFT TO ITS EXISTING FLEET