Aug 10 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd

* June quarter net profit 1.75 billion rupees versus profit of 1.49 billion rupees last year

* June quarter total income 18.89 billion rupees versus 15.44 billion rupees last year

* Plans to add around six Boeing 737 next generation aircraft during Q3 and Q4; expand bombardier fleet by adding two more Q400S