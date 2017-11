Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 1.05 billion rupees versus profit of 589.1 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter net income from operations 17.97 billion rupees versus 13.78 billion rupees last year

* Says domestic load factor over 94 percent in Q2‍​