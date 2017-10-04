BRIEF-India's Spicejet to work with Setouchi Holdings for amphibious plane ops

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd:

Source text - Gurugram, October 04, 2017: SpiceJet, India’s largest regional player, in its quest to revolutionise the country’s regional connectivity today announced that it is working closely with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities for small ten and fourteen seater amphibious plane operations to provide air connectivity to the remotest parts of the country.

