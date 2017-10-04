FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Spicejet to work with Setouchi Holdings for amphibious plane ops
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 4, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in 14 days

BRIEF-India's Spicejet to work with Setouchi Holdings for amphibious plane ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd:

* Working closely with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities for small ten & fourteen seater amphibious plane operations​

Source text - Gurugram, October 04, 2017: SpiceJet, India’s largest regional player, in its quest to revolutionise the country’s regional connectivity today announced that it is working closely with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities for small ten and fourteen seater amphibious plane operations to provide air connectivity to the remotest parts of the country.

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.