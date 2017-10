Oct 27 (Reuters) - Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 371.7 million rupees versus 259.8 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 3.40 billion rupees versus 1.80 billion rupees year ago

* Co does not foresee any major impact in coal prices affecting profitability in next 2 qtrs‍​