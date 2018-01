Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* INDIA‘S STATE-RUN BHARAT DYNAMICS LTD FILES FOR IPO

* BHARAT DYNAMICS LTD - IPO THROUGH OFFER FOR SALE

* BHARAT DYNAMICS - OFFER TO CONSTITUTE 12 PERCENT OF PRE AND POST OFFER PAID-UP EQUITY CAPITAL

* BHARAT DYNAMICS - SBI CAPITAL MARKETS, IDBI CAPITAL, YES SECURITIES BOOKRUNNERS FOR IPO (Mumbai newsroom)