Nov 27 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* GETS ANOTHER REPEAT EXPORTS ORDER FOR ITS TRUCK WHEELS PLANT IN CHENNAI​

* CO IN ADVANCED TALKS TO FINALISE LONG TERM CONTRACTS WITH EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS, EXPECTS TO CLOSE TALKS BY EARLY NEXT YEAR ‍​

* SAYS ORDER SIZE IS 2500 TRUCK WHEELS; TO BE SUPPLIED NEXT MONTH FROM CHENNAI TRUCK WHEELS PLANT