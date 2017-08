June 28 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* Says bagging of exports order for supply of steel wheels for Eu Caravan & Canadian Winter Market

* Says order would be dispatched by end of July 2017 from SSWL's Chennai plant

* Says order covers supplies of about 15,500 nos of wheels with total order value above USD 150,000

