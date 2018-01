Jan 17 (Reuters) - India’s Sterlite Technologies Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 900.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 491.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 8.35 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 7.32 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS ‍APPROVED ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS ‍ORDER BOOK FOR THE QUARTER 45.73 BILLION RUPEES, UP 71 PERCENT YOY Source text: bit.ly/2FKgPt3 Further company coverage: