Oct 31 (Reuters) - Subros Ltd:

* Gets ‍order from Indian Railways worth about 100 million rupees​

* Says ‍order will be executed within current financial year.​

* Co ‍shortlisted by Bombardier India, Medha Servo Drives for future projects with Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.​

Source text - bit.ly/2xDOobO

