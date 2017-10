Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun TV Network Ltd:

* June quarter profit after tax 2.52 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 2.43 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 8.23 billion rupees versus 7.82 billion rupees last year

* Declared interim dividend of 2.50 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2wzZM8h) Further company coverage: