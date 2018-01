Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sundaram Finance Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PAT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1.26 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.38 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 6.77 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS NCLT APPROVED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ITS UNITS Source text - bit.ly/2FqUNKA Further company coverage: